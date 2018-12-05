Fate of New Hampshire election official to be decided

New Hampshire lawmakers are going to decide whether to re-elect their veteran secretary of state and guardian of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Bill Gardner, the nation's longest-serving secretary of state, has held the job for 42 years. He's been criticized for serving on President Donald Trump's election fraud commission and for supporting legislation to tighten voter registration rules.
Gardner's supporters argue that replacing him with fellow Democrat and 2016 gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern would politicize the office and could weaken the state's argument for staying first. Van Ostern counters that primary tradition is about more than any one person and that Gardner's already politicized the office by backing the GOP-led voter registration legislation.
Legislators vote Wednesday.
Comments