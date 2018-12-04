Commissioners appoint 2 to fill Nevada Senate vacancies

Commissioners in Clark County have appointed two people to fill vacancies in the Nevada state Senate created by the results of last month's election.
Commissioners on Tuesday followed the advice of Nevada Senate Democrats and unanimously voted to appoint Assemblyman Chris Brooks and Public Utilities Commission administrative attorney Dallas Harris.
Brooks will represent District 3, replacing Tick Segerblom, who was elected to the Clark County Commission.
Harris will represent District 11. She will replace former Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, who will be the state's new attorney general.
The commissioners have picked Gregory Hafen II as their preferred choice to fill in the seat won by Republican brothel owner Dennis Hof.
Hof died in October but won the election. The commissioners will now gather with their counterparts in Nye and Lincoln counties to make a final selection.
Comments