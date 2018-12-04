NYC mayor: Tense talk led to confusion over chief’s ouster

New York City's mayor is facing up to the botched firing of the city's emergency management chief.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that miscommunication and his hands-off approach muddled a decision that was made weeks ago and wasn't related to the response to a recent snowstorm.
The Democrat said that in hindsight he should've talked to Commissioner Joseph Esposito himself, instead of sending a deputy to give him the boot after 4½ years on the job.
De Blasio said Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin met with Esposito on Friday, but that conversation turned emotional and tense, leading to confusion over Esposito's job status.
The mayor said he wants to modernize the emergency management agency.
Esposito will stay on the job until a successor is found. De Blasio praised him as a skilled tactician.
Comments