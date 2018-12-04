Defeated lawmaker: Harassment investigation was unwardranted

A panel of New Mexico legislators has signed off on the decision to dismiss sexual misconduct charges against state Rep. Carl Trujillo.
The bipartisan, eight-member panel said Tuesday that it was impossible to make any determination about alleged violations of the Legislature's anti-harassment policy because the woman who accused Trujillo of misconduct declined to give a deposition or testify under oath.
Trujillo says the order clears his name and that there was never sufficient evidence of probably cause to investigate.
Former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has accused Trujillo of touching and propositioning her as the two worked together on legislation in 2014. Trujillo lost a June Democratic primary election weeks after Bonar posted the allegations online.
Bonar's attorney says a deposition would have required Bonar to identify other sexual-harassment victims.
