FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Carl Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat, announces a lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. A long-awaited public hearing on sexual harassment accusations against the New Mexico state lawmaker has been canceled after the accuser decided not to testify. A House subcommittee announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 the dismissal of charges against Trujillo.
FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Carl Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat, announces a lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. A long-awaited public hearing on sexual harassment accusations against the New Mexico state lawmaker has been canceled after the accuser decided not to testify. A House subcommittee announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 the dismissal of charges against Trujillo. Barry Massey, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Carl Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat, announces a lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. A long-awaited public hearing on sexual harassment accusations against the New Mexico state lawmaker has been canceled after the accuser decided not to testify. A House subcommittee announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 the dismissal of charges against Trujillo. Barry Massey, File AP Photo

National Politics

Defeated lawmaker: Harassment investigation was unwardranted

The Associated Press

December 04, 2018 07:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A panel of New Mexico legislators has signed off on the decision to dismiss sexual misconduct charges against state Rep. Carl Trujillo.

The bipartisan, eight-member panel said Tuesday that it was impossible to make any determination about alleged violations of the Legislature's anti-harassment policy because the woman who accused Trujillo of misconduct declined to give a deposition or testify under oath.

Trujillo says the order clears his name and that there was never sufficient evidence of probably cause to investigate.

Former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has accused Trujillo of touching and propositioning her as the two worked together on legislation in 2014. Trujillo lost a June Democratic primary election weeks after Bonar posted the allegations online.

Bonar's attorney says a deposition would have required Bonar to identify other sexual-harassment victims.

  Comments  