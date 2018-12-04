Louisiana program offers to buy out homeowners in floodways

Louisiana officials say the state program helping people affected by the 2016 floods is offering buyouts to those living in especially hazardous areas.
News outlets report Restore Louisiana officials announced Monday that homeowners in floodways can receive up to $200,000 if they are willing to move out. State Community Development Office Executive Director Pat Forbes says offering the buyouts both helps relocate people from risky areas and improves water flow during a flood as potential debris is removed.
Officials say that they have identified and are contacting about 450 homeowners who meet the requirements.
Forbes says that until now, those living in the areas had not been eligible for help from the $1.3 billion Restore Louisiana program because federal money cannot be used to rehabilitate homes in floodways.
Comments