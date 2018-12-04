Maine Democrats cast ballots for AG pick

Maine Democrats are selecting their pick for the state's next top law enforcement official.
Democrats cast ballots for their candidates Tuesday. Newly sworn-in lawmakers will select constitutional officers by secret ballot Wednesday.
Democratic attorney general hopefuls include Sen. Mike Carpenter, departing Sen. Mark Dion, Rep. Aaron Frey, lawyer Tim Shannon and district attorney Maeghan Maloney. Republicans don't plan to nominate a candidate.
By Tuesday evening, the race was down to Frey, Dion and Shannon.
Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is up for another term.
Democratic attorney Henry Beck is lobbying to serve as state treasurer. Independent treasurer Terry Hayes has served since 2014 and unsuccessfully ran for governor this year.
Democrats control the Legislature. Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills will be sworn-in as governor in January.
