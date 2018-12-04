Special prosecutor sought in narrow sheriff’s race dispute

A special prosecutor is being sought in a dispute over a central Illinois sheriff's race with a one-vote margin.
The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports a judge Tuesday approved the Macon County state's attorney's request to the Illinois Attorney General's Office to appoint a special prosecutor to provide legal advice to the county, its clerk and Democratic Sheriff Tony Brown.
The county's Republican Party asked the clerk Monday to reverse the general election results in which Brown defeated Republican Jim Root by a single vote out of more than 39,000 cast. The GOP argues two uncounted ballots, both for Root, should have been counted.
Brown, who took office Saturday, has said he views the election results as final and will continue as sheriff unless the courts tell him otherwise.
