West Virginia gov declares state holiday, day of remembrance

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he's giving state employees the day off Wednesday as a day of remembrance for former President George H.W. Bush.
Justice made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
The Republican governor calls Bush "a true American military hero."
Bush died on Friday at age 94. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. He'll be buried in his family plot at his presidential library at Texas A&M University on Thursday.
