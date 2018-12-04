The Latest: Missouri lawmakers resign before lobbying limits

The Latest on resignations in the Missouri Legislature (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Three Missouri lawmakers have resigned before a new constitutional amendment takes effect forcing lawmakers to wait longer to become lobbyists.
Democratic Sen. Jake Hummel said in a statement Tuesday that he left office early because he wanted to preserve his ability to register as a lobbyist.
Under current law, he must wait six months after his term before lobbying. A constitutional amendment taking effect Thursday requires a two-year wait, but it only applies to those serving on or after that date.
Republican House members Kirk Mathews and Kevin Corlew also have submitted resignations. Mathews' was effective Nov. 27. Corlew's will take effect Wednesday. Neither listed a reason in their resignation letters.
All three lawmakers were scheduled to end their terms in January.
___
10:35 a.m.
A Missouri state senator has resigned early to ensure his right to register as a lobbyist sooner rather than later.
Democratic Sen. Jake Hummel of St. Louis resigned last Friday — just ahead of a constitutional amendment taking effect Thursday that requires lawmakers to wait two years after the end of their terms before becoming lobbyists.
Hummel lost re-election earlier this year and was scheduled to leave office in January. By leaving now, he will be subject only to a six-month lobbyist waiting period in current law.
Hummel said he plans to continue to work as secretary-treasurer of the Missouri AFL-CIO.
Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews, of Pacific, also resigned effective Nov. 27. His resignation letter cited no reason. Mathews chose not to seek re-election this year.
__
10 a.m.
Two Missouri state lawmakers have resigned early from office.
Legislative records show that Democratic state Sen. Jake Hummel resigned Friday and Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews resigned effective Nov. 27. Both St. Louis area lawmakers were scheduled to end their terms in January.
Hummel lost in the Democratic primary earlier this year and Mathews chose not to run again.
Neither cited a reason in his resignation letter. But leaving office now will preserve their right to register as a lobbyist sooner rather than later.
A constitutional amendment taking effect Thursday requires state legislators to wait two years after the end of their terms to become lobbyists, instead of the six-month waiting period in current law. The new constitutional provision applies only to people in office after it takes effect.
Comments