George H.W. Bush’s legacy on racial issues: It’s complicated

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2004 file photo. George P. Bush, left, stands hands with his grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush in New York prior to their remarks at a reception hosted by the Hispanic Alliance for Progress Institute in conjunction with the Republican National Convention. George H.W. Bush's political career spanned a generation and straddled the America before and after Jim Crow but also was a key figure in the GOP as reaching out to Latino voters. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo