Arizona city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum at a local restaurant in Phoenix, to explain his recent immigration remarks. The Arizona lawmaker, who faced a backlash in June after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration, is facing new criticism about his views on race and has been booted from a committee chairmanship. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo