17 apply for Loughry’s seat on West Virginia Supreme Court

Seventeen people have applied for a vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court following the resignation of Justice Allen Loughry.
Gov. Jim Justice's office released the list Tuesday. Interviews are scheduled for Dec. 11.
Among the applicants are Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit, who finished second to Tim Armstead in a special election to the court last month.
A Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will make recommendations to Justice, who will appoint Loughry's successor to serve until a May 2020 special election. That election's winner will serve the remainder of Loughry's unexpired term through 2024.
Loughry was suspended from his seat earlier this year over allegations that he repeatedly lied and used his public office for personal gain. He resigned last month and still faces sentencing in federal court for his conviction on 11 criminal charges.
