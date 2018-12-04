Commission looking at decision against menorah near tree

A New Hampshire town's human rights commission is looking at a decision to deny a 10-foot-tall menorah next to a tree decorated annually at a local park.
WMUR-TV reports the holiday tree in Durham is decorated each year to celebrate the winter season. Town administrator Todd Selig said the local Chabad Jewish organization asked to locate the menorah next to the tree.
Selig said town officials decided against adding the menorah because of vandalism concerns. He said the area town officials were not "comfortable" leaving the menorah on display for the eight nights of Hanukkah.
The commission is discussing the matter.
Comments