Herrell begins ballot inspection after losing US House race

A Republican who lost a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico has begun inspecting absentee ballots from a key county.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Yvette Herrell's campaign began Monday inspecting 8,500 absentee ballots from Dona Ana County.
Lawyers for Herrell got a state district judge to agree to impound the ballots so her campaign could examine them.
Herrell lost to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small after absentee ballots from Dona Ana County put her over the top.
Herrell alleged on Fox News that she was a victim of voting irregularities but has declined to give details. She also has not returned a number of calls from The Associated Press.
Dona Ana County Clerk Amanda Lopez Askin says she has heard of no allegations of irregularities.
