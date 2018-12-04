Hawaii high court lets ruling stand on giant telescope

The Hawaii Supreme Court is letting its decision stand in upholding the construction permit for a giant telescope planned for the state's tallest mountain.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the state's highest court filed an order last week denying opponents' motion for it to reconsider the ruling on the Big Island project.
The court ruled 4-1 on Oct. 30 that the state land board was correct in approving a permit to build Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
Kealoha Pisciotta, one of the people who challenged the project in court, says they will "use all the avenues we can, including legal avenues," in continuing to try to stop the $1.4 billion observatory from being built.
