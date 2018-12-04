Fate of state official raises questions about NH primary

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is shown in a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Manchester, NH. Lawmakers will decide on Wednesday whether to re-elect Bill Gardner as secretary of state, which oversees elections in New Hampshire. Gardner has held the position for 42 years, fiercely protecting New Hampshire’s place on the primary calendar from other states that want the attention _ and money _ that comes along with being one of the first states to vote for president. Holly Ramer AP Photo