Springfield hangs no smoking signs in city parks

The small eastern Nebraska town of Springfield has banned smoking in its public parks.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the town of about 1,600 people just west of the Omaha metro area recently became the first city in Sarpy County to restrict smoking in parks.
Springfield Mayor Bob Roseland said he wants a healthier lifestyle in his city.
Springfield received a grant from Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands to help pay for its 10 new anti-smoking signs.
Omaha officials say they have no plans to adopt a similar rule.
