Police: Passenger killed after ejection from car in crash

Police say a 20-year-old man ejected in a rollover crash in Westport over the weekend has died.
Westport police say the vehicle was on Interstate 95 at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control and smashed into a guardrail. The car rolled over and Brian Andersen was ejected from the vehicle.
Andersen was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. A GoFundMe campaign says his father is a music teacher at Westport's Bedford Middle School.
The driver and front-seat passenger, who were also from Westport, were also evaluated at Norwalk Hospital. Police say their injuries were not serious.
Police are investigating.
