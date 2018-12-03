Ghorbani to run for mayoral post being vacated by McAdams

Defeated Democratic congressional candidate Shireen Ghorbani is running to become the next mayor of Salt Lake County.
Ghorbani declared her candidacy Saturday for the mayoral post being vacated by U.S. Rep.-elect Ben McAdams.
Ghorbani works in communications at the University of Utah. In her first run for public office, she lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart in the midterm election.
She only earned 39 percent of the vote in the state's 2nd congressional district, but she registered 67 percent of the vote in the Salt Lake County parts of the district.
Once McAdams resigns as mayor to depart for Congress, the central committee of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party will nominate a replacement.
Democrat Jenny Wilson, who lost to Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate, has also announced she'll run for the post.
