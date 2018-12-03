Former vice president Joe Biden to speak in Utah on Dec. 13

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the University of Utah later this month.
The university announced Monday that Biden will deliver a speech on Dec. 13 at the Salt Lake City campus. After he talks, he'll take pre-submitted questions in a question-and-answer session.
The university says Biden will speak about "purpose" and reference his 2017 memoir.
The 76-year-old Biden, spent recent weeks stumping for Democratic candidates before the November election and has said he expects to decide by early next year whether he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and challenge Republican Donald Trump.
During a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday, Biden said civil and constitutional rights are under "unrelenting attack."
