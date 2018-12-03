Kansas state government offices to close Wednesday

Kansas state government offices will close Wednesday to honor President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday.
Gov. Jeff Colyer on Monday made Dec. 6 a legal holiday and ordered state offices to close.
President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for the former president.
Colyer served as a White House fellow under President Bush and President Ronald Reagan.
Colyer noted that state offices also had been closed to mourn the deaths of Presidents John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Reagan and Gerald Ford.
