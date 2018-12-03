Prosecutor tapped to be Missouri Democratic Party leader

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader.
The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats elected Baker Saturday. She will replace Stephen Webber as state party chairman.
Baker is assuming leadership following major Democratic losses.
Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November. Auditor Nicole Galloway soon will be the only statewide Democratic officeholder. Republicans control the state House and Senate.
Baker says it's an opportunity for Democrats to self-assess. She says both progressives and conservatives are welcome in Democrats' "great big tent."
Baker says she plans to run for re-election.
Missouri Republican Party spokesman Chris Nuelle in a Monday statement raised concerns that Baker might find it difficult to be impartial as prosecutor while taking on the political role.
