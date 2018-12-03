Funeral services being held for NY trooper killed in crash

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is among the New York dignitaries expected to attend the funeral of a state trooper killed in a multi-vehicle crash while arriving at work last week.
Funeral services are being held Monday morning at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady for Jeremy VanNostrand.
The 36-year-old trooper was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck last Tuesday as he waited to make a turn into the trooper station in Montgomery County where he worked.
Nostrand, a six-year state police veteran, was a native of neighboring Fulton County, where hundreds of law enforcement officers, relatives and friends attended calling hours held Sunday at his high school alma mater.
Nostrand lived in Schenectady County with his wife and their 6-year-old daughter.
