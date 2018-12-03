Activist to replace lieutenant governor in Kansas Senate

Democrats have picked a self-described "social justice activist" who runs two stores selling legal products derived from hemp to replace Lt. Gov.-elect Lynn Rogers in the Kansas Senate.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Democratic precinct committee members in Rogers' district in Wichita selected political newcomer Mary Ware during a weekend meeting. She will serve the final two years of Rogers' four-year term.
Ware runs two CBD stores offering oils from cannabis. Ware said that her top legislative priorities include legalizing marijuana, along with criminal justice reform and expanding the state's Medicaid health coverage for the needy.
She defeated four other candidates. Her opponents included Kelly Schodorf, an attorney and the daughter of former state Sen. Jean Schodorf, who held the seat from 2001 through 2012.
