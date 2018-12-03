Moderate GOP leader faces possible ouster in Kansas House

Republicans in the Kansas House could choose a new, more conservative majority leader to complicate Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly's efforts to pass her legislative agenda.
House members and members-elect planned to meet Monday to pick leaders for the next two years. Republicans and Democrats were to meet separately.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman is a GOP moderate from Dighton who wanted another two years in the job. Conservative Republican Reps. Dan Hawkins of Wichita and Ron Highland of Wamego hoped to unseat him.
Democrats also were considering whether to replace firebrand Rep. Jim Ward of Wichita as House minority leader. Veteran Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita is challenging him.
The GOP retained its 85-40 majority but conservatives gained at least six seats at moderates' expense in this year's elections.
