Funeral for state trooper killed in crash

Final goodbyes are being said for a New York state trooper killed in a traffic accident on his way to work.
Calling hours for 36-year-old Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand will be held Sunday afternoon at Mayfield Junior-Senior High School near the southern edge of the Adirondack Park.
His funeral will be Monday morning at St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady.
State police say VanNostrand was on his way to work Tuesday morning when his private vehicle was rear-ended by a truck as he waited to turn into a trooper station in Fultonville, west of Albany. His vehicle was then hit by a pickup truck.
VanNostrand was married with a 6-year-old daughter
Comments