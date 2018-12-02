McMaster holds Christmas open house at Governor’s Mansion

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion.
Gov. Henry McMaster is holding an open house at his house Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. to show off the Christmas decorations.
The event is free, but the governor and first lady ask visitors to bring canned goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank.
McMaster's staff says Santa and his elves will be there too and light refreshments will be served. The governor's executive chef Jared Hudson will supervise the construction of a gingerbread governor's mansion.
Staff will also give free tours of the Governor's Mansion by reservation on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays the next two weeks.
The governor already presided over the lighting of the state Christmas tree at the South Carolina Statehouse.
