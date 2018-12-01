Police: New Mexico superintendent crashed into fence, fled

A northern New Mexico superintendent who recently was placed on paid administrative is facing charges after police say he drove through a resident's fence and fled.
The Las Vegas Optic reports Kelt Cooper was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and immediate notice of accident.
New Mexico State Police say the 58-year-old Cooper was driving a Chevrolet pickup in Sapello, New Mexico, when the truck left the roadway and drove through a fence.
State Police Officer Dusty Francisco says no one was injured and the crash is still under investigation.
Cooper was placed on paid administrative leave by the Las Vegas Schools Board of Education. No reason was given.
It was not known if Cooper had an attorney.
