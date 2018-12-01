Nevada Supreme Court dismisses marijuana licensing case

A legal battle over Nevada's licensing of marijuana distributors is over with a unanimous state Supreme Court decision to dismiss the case.
The Nevada Appeal reports that the justices ruled unanimously that a dispute over whether only licensed alcohol distributors could be issued marijuana distribution licenses was moot with the expiration of part of the state's voter-approved law legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
An alcohol distributor had sued the state to block it from issuing licenses to entities that aren't licensed alcohol distributors, but the state invoked a provision of the law by ruling that there weren't enough licensed alcohol distributors willing to distribute marijuana.
The law's limitation on licensing only alcohol distributors to distribute marijuana expired Nov. 15.
