Las Vegas police: Officer fatally shoots man during fight

Las Vegas police say an officer fatally shot a man who charged and fought with the officer after a traffic stop Saturday.
Capt. Jamie Prosser said the officer tried unsuccessfully to handcuff the man and used a stun gun after the man reached toward a "large bulky item on his waistband" but that the man then got up and charged and fought the officer.
Prosser said the officer then shot the man, whose identity wasn't released.
No additional information on the encounter was released, including whether the man was armed and how many times the officer fired.
