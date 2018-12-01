North Dakota lawmakers preparing for 2017 Legislature

North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the 2019 Legislature.
Monday begins the North Dakota Legislature's three-day organizational session, in which lawmakers can pick their Capitol desks, lobby for prime committee assignments and get refresher courses on how their laptop computers work.
The session ends shortly after Gov. Doug Burgum gives his budget recommendations to legislators Wednesday. It precedes the start of the 2019 Legislature, which begins Jan. 3.
Because lawmakers do not hold hearings or vote on legislation, the session does not count against the North Dakota Constitution's limit of 80 days of legislative meetings every two years.
Comments