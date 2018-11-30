Current N Carolina elections board in place a little longer

North Carolina judges have delayed a little longer enforcement of their ruling striking down the latest iteration of the North Carolina elections board.
The extension from the three-judge panel came late Friday.
The judges ruled in October that the board's composition doesn't give Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper the control that's warranted to him over an executive agency. They had put off the board's termination until this coming Monday, but now it won't happen until noon Dec. 12.
GOP leaders had asked the judges for at least another 30 days so they could pass a new elections board law and let the current board work on resolving the pending 9th Congressional District election. The current nine-member board said Friday it would hold an evidentiary hearing on the 9th by Dec. 21.
