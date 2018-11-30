Arizona GOP lawmaker faces backlash over comments on race

A Republican Arizona lawmaker who faced a backlash in June after saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration is facing new criticism about his views on race and been booted from a committee chairmanship.
Friday's developments come after the Phoenix New Times published comments Rep. David Stringer of Prescott made to Arizona State University students following a recent lecture. Stringer told the students African-Americans "don't blend in" and said Somali immigrants don't look like "every other kid" as previous European immigrants do.
He also called Spanish-speaking students a burden on society because educating them costs more.
Incoming Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers called the comments "vile" and told Stringer to resign from a plum committee chair assignment.
Stringer didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
