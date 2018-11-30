Kansas saw 1M vote, record for non-presidential election

More than 1 million Kansas residents voted in the state's general election earlier this month to set a record for a non-presidential year.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Friday that the voter turnout of nearly 58 percent was "extraordinary." In non-presidential years over the past two decades, turnout in the general election had averaged 51 percent.
Kobach, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Gov. Jeff Colyer's chief attorney met briefly Friday to formally certify results compiled for the Nov. 6 election by the state's 105 counties.
Kobach's office reported that 1,061,029 people cast ballots, with a record 1,841,776 registered voters. In 2014, voters cast 887,023 ballots, or 20 percent fewer.
The secretary of state's office also said 39 percent of the ballots this year were cast in advance.
