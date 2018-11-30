Steil to step down as regent after congressional win

tUniversity of Wisconsin System Regent Bryan Steil says he will resign as he begins his first term in Congress.
Steil issued a statement Friday saying his duties in Congress won't allow him to continue serving as a regent. The statement didn't say when he would step down. His spokesman, Andrew Iverson, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more details.
Steil defeated Democrat Randy Bryce in the Nov. 6 election to fill outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.
Gov. Scott Walker appointed Steil to the Board of Regents in May 2016. His term on the board expires in May 2023.
Walker will be able to appoint Steil's replacement if Steil resigns before Democratic Gov.-Elect Tony Evers is sworn in on Jan. 7.
