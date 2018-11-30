National Politics

Arkansas judge wants US Supreme Court to review complaints

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 02:22 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Attorneys for an Arkansas judge say they're asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the judge's complaints against members of the state Supreme Court.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the petition was filed Friday on behalf of Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen. It come after previous complaints were dismissed by a district judge, a federal appeals court and the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

Griffen alleges the justices violated ethics rules when they disqualified him from execution-related cases after he took part in an anti-death penalty demonstration.

The justices disqualified Griffen from execution cases after he was photographed strapped to a cot outside the governor's mansion the same day he prevented Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug.

Griffen alleges the disqualification violated his constitutional rights.

