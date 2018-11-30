NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, the gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and, the White House is seen in the State Dining Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington. The theme of this year’s White House holiday decor, revealed by the first lady this week, is “American Treasures,” The Associated Press reported. It is not “Christmas Traditions,” as claimed in a social media post. One element that is significantly different this year is the traditional White House gingerbread house, which is a massive, sugary replica of the entire National Mall. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo