Friends say Tim Scott’s opposition to Farr not surprising

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's opposition to one of President Donald Trump's nominees bucked GOP leadership this week.
But those who know the South Carolina Republican well say the decision by the first black Republican elected to the chamber since Reconstruction is representative of Scott's commitment to oppose intolerance and equalize the playing field of opportunity for all people, regardless of background.
Scott's decision denied Thomas Farr the chance of becoming the next Trump appointment to the federal judiciary.
Farr was a nominee criticized by civil rights groups for defending laws ruled by courts to have been discriminatory and was dependent on Scott's support in a closely divided Senate.
But Scott sided with Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and 49 Democrats to oppose the nomination.
