FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. talks to reporters about his plan to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss race at the Capitol in Washington. Scott’s opposition Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 to President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as a North Carolina district judge likely doomed the chances of Thomas Farr, criticized by civil rights groups for defending state laws found to have discriminated against African-Americans. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

Friends say Tim Scott’s opposition to Farr not surprising

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

November 30, 2018 02:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's opposition to one of President Donald Trump's nominees bucked GOP leadership this week.

But those who know the South Carolina Republican well say the decision by the first black Republican elected to the chamber since Reconstruction is representative of Scott's commitment to oppose intolerance and equalize the playing field of opportunity for all people, regardless of background.

Scott's decision denied Thomas Farr the chance of becoming the next Trump appointment to the federal judiciary.

Farr was a nominee criticized by civil rights groups for defending laws ruled by courts to have been discriminatory and was dependent on Scott's support in a closely divided Senate.

But Scott sided with Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and 49 Democrats to oppose the nomination.

