Pennsylvania state lawmaker gets probation in bribery case

A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is getting probation and a small fine after being sentenced for bribery and other charges.
A county judge in Harrisburg on Friday sentenced Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia to 23 months of probation and $4,000 in restitution.
Lowery Brown was found guilty last month of taking thousands of dollars in cash from an undercover informant seven years ago. She ran unopposed and was re-elected to a sixth term in the Nov. 6 election.
Prosecutors in the case previously netted guilty or no contest pleas by four other onetime Philadelphia state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city, all Democrats, for taking cash or gifts from the informant.
