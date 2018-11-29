Investigator: Lawmaker ‘overly familiar’ with staffer

An outside investigator says a California Assemblywoman who was once at the forefront of the #MeToo movement was "overly familiar" with a legislative staff member who accused her of misconduct but did not retaliate against him for filing a complaint.
The investigator repeated earlier findings that there's not enough evidence to substantiate allegations that Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia groped Daniel Fierro at a legislative softball game in 2014.
The findings were outlined in a letter dated Wednesday from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.
The letter says Garcia was inebriated, grabbed Fierro's arm for support and put her hand on his back. It says she acted in a way she would not have if she was sober.
Garcia says in a statement she disagrees with some of the findings but doesn't elaborate.
Comments