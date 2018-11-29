Former Explo Systems owner to repay $34M to government

A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to 4 years and seven months in prison.
David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, was also ordered to pay $34 million in restitution.
He and three Explo Systems officials were sentenced Thursday.
KTBS-TV reports the others got between 3 years and five months to 5 years in prison, along with restitution payments.
A fourth company official was still to be sentenced Thursday. Charles Callihan has agreed to $207,000 restitution; his maximum prison term would be two years.
Explo Systems had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges at Camp Minden.
Authorities investigated after a huge explosion in 2012. Explo Systems went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant.
