Former Explo Systems owner to repay $34M to government

The Associated Press

November 29, 2018 04:26 PM

SHREVEPORT, La.

A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a company involved in an explosion and cleanup in Louisiana to 4 years and seven months in prison.

David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, was also ordered to pay $34 million in restitution.

He and three Explo Systems officials were sentenced Thursday.

KTBS-TV reports the others got between 3 years and five months to 5 years in prison, along with restitution payments.

A fourth company official was still to be sentenced Thursday. Charles Callihan has agreed to $207,000 restitution; his maximum prison term would be two years.

Explo Systems had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges at Camp Minden.

Authorities investigated after a huge explosion in 2012. Explo Systems went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant.

