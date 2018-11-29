Illinois governor puts pressure on Airbnb West Bank decision

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to pressure Airbnb into reversing its decision barring lodging listings in the disputed West Bank.
The Republican issued a letter Thursday to the Illinois Investment Policy Board. He's requesting an investigation into whether the online lodging marketplace is violating Illinois' ban on aiding the Boycott, Divestment or Sanction movement against Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
The San Francisco-based company announced last week that it would delist about 200 properties for rent in the disputed territory's Israeli settlements. A 2015 Illinois law prohibits investment in BDS-friendly companies.
Rauner says Illinois has no direct investments in the private company. But he says Airbnb is considering a public stock offering and Illinois could lead resistance to the West Bank decision.
Airbnb did not immediately respond with comment.
