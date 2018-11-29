Oklahoma lawmaker: education remains priority despite letter

A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker says she supports increasing funding to the state's public school system, despite other Republicans questioning the state's involvement in education.
The Oklahoman reports that the Canadian County Republican Party sent a letter to lawmakers last week requesting that the state no longer manage the public school system, or at least consider consolidating school districts. The letter suggests the public school system should seek funding from sponsorships, advertising, endowments and tuition fees instead of taxes.
Rep. Rhonda Baker is a former teacher and current chair of the House common education committee. She says increasing education funding remains one of her priorities for next year.
Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard says the letter doesn't reflect the State Republican Party's view on the issue.
