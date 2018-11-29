Alabama group urges ban on conversion therapy in Birmingham

Some community activists are calling on leaders in Alabama's largest city to ban conversion therapy for minors.
Al.com reported the Affirming Birmingham Coalition wants Mayor Randall Woodfin to support an ordinance to prohibit mental health professionals from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identify.
Some states and municipalities around the country have approved bans prohibiting state-licensed psychologists from using the therapy. None of those are in Alabama.
The newspaper it's not known if any mental health professionals in Birmingham practice conversion therapy.
The mayor's spokesman, Rick Journey, said the coalition met with a representative for Woodfin this month.
The American Psychiatric Association says minors who rejected by their families because of their sexual orientation or gender identity are eight times more likely to report having attempted suicide.
