4 doctors agree to pay $1.5M for roles in kickback scheme

A federal prosecutor in West Virginia says four physicians have agreed to pay more than $1.5 million to the government for their roles in a kickback scheme.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of West Virginia's northern district says in a news release the four caused false claims to be submitted to Medicare through their participation in the scheme with medical laboratories.
The statement identified the physicians who have agreed to the settlement as Dr. Thomas Baker of Tennessee, Dr. Carolyn Kochert and Dr. Julie Y. Chao of Indiana and Dr. Larry L. Zhou of Kentucky. The statement didn't provide their hometowns.
