O’Rourke vs. Castro: 2 Texans eye White House runs

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. Texas has long been a pipeline for Republican presidential candidates like nowhere in the nation. But it’s two of the state’s rising stars from the other party who look poised to take 2020 shots at the White House. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro says he’s likely to run, while O’Rourke has done an about-face and isn’t ruling one out a bid either, after nearly upsetting Republican Ted Cruz in a Senate race that became highly-watched nationally. Eric Gay, File AP Photo