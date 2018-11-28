Malloy to sit on national advisory board of education PAC

Departing Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will soon sit on the national advisory board for a political action committee that supports education reforms, including public school choice.
Democrats for Education Reform announced Wednesday that Malloy is joining a new incarnation of the board in 2019, when he leaves office. The two-term Democrat, who did not seek re-election in 2018, proposed a wide-ranging school reform initiative in 2012 that was met with opposition from many unionized teachers.
His position on the board is unpaid.
Amy Dowell, the organization's Connecticut state director, says Malloy's presence on the board "raises the profile of education issues we care about."
A compromise version of Malloy's bill ultimately included greater accountability and support for low-performing school districts, more pre-school slots and more funding for charter schools.
Comments