California man arrested in threats case after dove dispute

Police say a Southern California man arrested on charges of making criminal threats following a dispute over a dove release had dozens of unregistered guns and Nazi paraphernalia in his home.
Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota says 51-year-old Mitchell Todd was arrested Tuesday night at his Huntington Beach home.
The trouble started after Todd was hired by a Laguna Beach man to release doves at his adult son's funeral.
Cota says the funeral ran long, angering Todd, who left before releasing the doves but still demanded payment.
He says the grieving father refused, after which Todd began making threatening calls and texts, most recently one that included the sound of a gun being readied to fire.
Police found 57 guns in Todd's home. Only 12 were registered.
It's not immediately clear if Todd has a lawyer.
