In this still image taken from video, April Pipkins holds a photograph of her deceased son, Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., during an interview in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Bradford was shot to death by a police officer in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving night, and Pipkins said she believes her son would still be alive had he been white. Jay Reeves AP Photo
Funeral set for victim in Alabama police shooting

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 08:22 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The funeral for a black man shot to death by police inside an Alabama shopping mall will be held in the city auditorium in Birmingham.

Services for 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the 5,000-seat Boutwell Auditorium.

A family aide announced the arrangements during a vigil Tuesday where the man's parents talked about the pain of him dying in a police shooting in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Bradford's mother collapsed as she began speaking about her loss. His father cried as he described missing hearing his son call him "daddy."

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.

