West Virginia Senate mulls next steps in impeachment drama

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Senate President Mitch Carmichael discusses the details of a proposed amendment with Michael A. Woelfel, D-Cabell, center, and Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, left, during a special session to begin impeachment proceedings against state Supreme Court Justices Allen Loughry, Beth Walker and Chief Justice Margaret Workman at the Capitol building in Charleston, W.Va. Carmichael is mulling his options after the state Supreme Court refused to revisit a ruling that halted the impeachment process of several justices. A panel of judicial stand-ins ruled Oct. 11, 2018, in favor of Justice Workman’s challenge of her impeachment. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File Craig Hudson